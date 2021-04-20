Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 142,570 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

