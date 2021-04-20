Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.23. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $141.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

