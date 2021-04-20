Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,440 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after acquiring an additional 398,468 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

