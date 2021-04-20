Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,396 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

