Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,557 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

