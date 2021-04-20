Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,252 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

CI opened at $252.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock worth $59,601,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

