Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 748 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

