Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $811.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

