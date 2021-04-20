Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 47.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 46.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.