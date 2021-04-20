Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $155,945.55 and $621.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

