Crown Castle International (CCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.64-6.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.64-6.74 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $180.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

