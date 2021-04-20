Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.77. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 6,240 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

