Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $23.75

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $23.75 or 0.00042473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.