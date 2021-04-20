Crust Price Hits $137.45 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Crust has traded up 1% against the dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $8.45 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $137.45 or 0.00245462 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,324,149 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

