Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

