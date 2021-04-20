Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

CAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cryptology Asset Group stock opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Tuesday. Cryptology Asset Group has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

