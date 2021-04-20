Cryptopay Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.