CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $468,012.59 and $1,865.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00305209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.