CryptoTask Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $500,707.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,706 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

