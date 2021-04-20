CSI Compressco LP to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a payout ratio of -3.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 18,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 134.42% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

