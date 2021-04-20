CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Up to $138.82

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.82, but opened at $142.03. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $139.21, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $2,484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

