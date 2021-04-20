CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.82. CSX has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

