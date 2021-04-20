Cube (AUTO) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Cube has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $202.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Cube Coin Profile

Cube is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.