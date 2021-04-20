Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $261.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $140.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

