Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 1,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,229. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.50 million. Analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.