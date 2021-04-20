Curate Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Curate has a total market cap of $40.73 million and $7.58 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.67 or 0.00011847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.98 or 0.00637905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,031 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

