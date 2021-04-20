Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Louis Jules Hydleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 15,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £42,600 ($55,657.17).

Shares of LON:CBP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 288 ($3.76). 44,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.80. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 293 ($3.83).

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.