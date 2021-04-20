CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $572.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00309887 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030533 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 138,732,997 coins and its circulating supply is 134,732,997 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

