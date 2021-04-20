cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,378.07 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $5,378.07 or 0.09639409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $53.78 million and approximately $99,640.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

