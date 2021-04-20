CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.45

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.45 and traded as high as $46.00. CVR Partners shares last traded at $42.44, with a volume of 70,156 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $453.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

