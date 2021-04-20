CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,694,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.