CX Institutional Acquires Shares of 28,105 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

