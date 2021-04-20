CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1,025.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

