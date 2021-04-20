CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12,848.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

