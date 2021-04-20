CX Institutional Purchases 20,066 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3,564.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

