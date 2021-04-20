CX Institutional Raises Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CX Institutional increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6,005.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NetApp stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

