CyberMiles Market Cap Achieves $24.23 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $24.23 million and $6.19 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00458508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,036.76 or 1.00437686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00034808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

