CyberOptics (CYBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

