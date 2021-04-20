Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,432. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.