Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading 2.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39. 17,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 910,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,358,375. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

