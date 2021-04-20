CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CTMX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 million. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

