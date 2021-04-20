D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LON D4T4 opened at GBX 339 ($4.43) on Monday. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24.

In related news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

