DA Davidson Comments on Bank of Commerce Holdings’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

