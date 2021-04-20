DA Davidson Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $70.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,113. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.