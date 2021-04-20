DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $83.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $81.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $94.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,412.55.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,504.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $972.93 and a one year high of $1,516.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,347.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,218.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

