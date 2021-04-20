DAEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $31,080.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00067536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.00649881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00044506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

