Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $484.70 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.10 or 0.06177625 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,569,567,325 coins and its circulating supply is 3,569,567,299 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

