Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. 33,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

