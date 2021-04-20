Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of Daimler stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. 33,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Daimler has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
