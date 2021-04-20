Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $109,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.70. 36,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $151.37 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

