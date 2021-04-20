Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average of $228.46. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

